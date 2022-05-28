New Greek Lumiwings Airline uses Turkmenistan B737 to fly to Foggia, Italy

Lumiwings is a new Greek airline which will be based in Athens International Airport. It is set to take delivery of its first aircraft, B737-300 SX-LWA (MSN 25994).

According to Skyliner Aviation, the former Turkmenistan Airlines (T5, Ashgabat) twinjet is imminently due for handover to the Greek start-up.

The Greek Lumiwings Airlines contributes to the reopening of Foggia airport. Foggia “Gino Lisa” Airport is an airport serving Foggia, Italy. Its name commemorates the Italian aviator Gino Lisa

After a stop of 11 years, the Greek airline Lumiwings brings the Apulian airport back into operation.

From the end of September, the air carrier will operate four connections from the Foggia ‘Gino Lisa’ airport to Milan, Turin, Verona, and Catania.

FLumiwings will operate a 737-300 -139 seat aircraft.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by the president and vice president of the Puglia region, Michele Emiliano, and Raffaele Piemontese, the president, and general manager of Aeroporti di Puglia, Antonio Maria Vasile, Marco Catamerò and Chiara Rebughini, commercial director of the airline.

Starting from the end of September, there will be 5 weekly flights to Milan, and 2 to Turin, Verona, and Catania. Frequencies will increase to 7 weekly to Milan, 4 to Catania, and 3 to Turin and Verona. Three tariff levels are provided by the company: Air, Shine, and Chance.

“Today -is a moment of extraordinary importance. Finally, we can proudly say that we made it”, declared the president of AdP, for Aeroporti di Puglia in charge for the entire Foggia community

Today we are kicking off, thanks to the synergistic work with the Puglia Region, for the rebirth of a territory that is now called to support this important initiative, but above all by giving concrete answers, so that we can develop connectivity that puts an end to the infrastructural shortcomings that for some time insist on this part of the region and set the tourism industry in motion.

Foggia is back on track and needs everyone to fly. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be seized and cultivated “.

“We are Italy and Foggia is Italy – declared the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano -In this difficult moment, Puglia is trying to resist, also thanks to Aeroporti di Puglia, an economic condition that will be difficult for the future as well.

Each of us must play our part and do not forget that stagnation is also fought through tourism. This year many tourists will arrive in Puglia. The airport serves the tourism and business strategy. We must therefore create a general culture of hospitality.

Puglia intends to keep tourism and economic interest together. Buy airline tickets and travel to contribute to the growth of the airport.

“We are proud to be the company that will fly Foggia – declared the commercial director of Lumiwings, Chiara Rebughini -.

“In recent months we have worked in synergy with Aeroporti di Puglia so that our offer would respond not only to the requests of the Company but also and above all to those of the territory.”

We have answered exhaustively, even going beyond expectations.

The territory was asking for connections with Milan and we added also Verona, Turin, and Catania. It seemed right that there were more routes, so as to be able to guarantee, at least for the start, a shortlist of connections for the North and the South. Now we expect great responses from the community so that we can fly together “.