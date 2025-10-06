New Governing Board Appointed for the Seychelles Tourism Academy

A new Governing Board has been appointed to oversee the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA), effective from 1 October 2025. Appointed by Minister Sylvestre Radegonde under Section 29(1) of the Tertiary Education Act of 2011, the Board will serve a three-year mandate.

The new Board comprises a blend of reappointed and newly appointed members drawn from diverse professional backgrounds.

Mr Derek Barbe and Mrs Kethleen Harisson continue in their respective roles of Chairperson and Secretary of the Board, while Mrs Rosemary Monthy has been appointed as Vice Chairperson.

Other reappointed members include Mrs Phylis Padayachy-Tambara and Mr Guy Morel. The newly appointed members are Mrs Vanessa Albest-Fabien, Mr Peter Alvis, Mr Nitin Abbi, and Mr Benneth Alphonse. The Director of the Academy, Mr Richard Mathiot, continues to serve as an Ex-Officio Member of the Board.

Reflecting on the appointments, Minister Radegonde highlighted the importance of the Academy’s role in preparing and strengthening human capacity for the tourism industry and contributing meaningfully to national development.

Outgoing members who served under the previous Board, appointed in 2022, include Mr Guillaume Albert, Mr André Borg, Mr Lucas D’Offay, and Mr Serge Robert.

