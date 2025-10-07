New Global Data Network for Flights with AirAsia: DerbySoft

This GDN for flights delivers benefits across the travel ecosystem. Airlines gain direct distribution control and richer traveler insights, while sellers receive seamless access to complete and competitive airline content.

At the World Aviation Festival 2025, DerbySoft, an innovative global technology company dedicated to accelerating travel commerce, introduced its Global Data Network (GDN) for Flights — a next-generation distribution model designed to move flight distribution from centralized systems to a decentralized, API-first network. AirAsia Group (AirAsia) was announced as the first airline group to join the GDN.

Unlike traditional “hub-and-spoke” models, the GDN for flights enables direct connections among all participants—airlines, OTAs, consolidators, travel agencies, TMCs, and more. This flexible architecture redefines how industry players interact, transact, and optimize their relationships, giving airlines greater control and offering sellers more competitive content.

Through DerbySoft’s GDN for flights, airlines such as AirAsia can connect directly with preferred partners, maintain ownership of distribution relationships, access complete traveler data, and in the future, leverage AI-driven traveler qualification to improve relevance, efficiency, and conversion.

Amanda Woo, AirAsia’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “AirAsia has always been a first mover in using innovation to democratize travel, and distribution is a key enabler as we future proof our airline. This partnership with DerbySoft builds a smarter ecosystem that strengthens our direct channels, gives us deeper insights, and empowers stronger partnerships across the value chain. More importantly, this approach positions us well for future growth into Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. It also gives us the flexibility to personalize ancillaries, bundles and experiences – delivering more choice and value for our guests as we advance towards becoming the world’s first low-cost network carrier.”

DerbySoft – An Innovative Travel Technology Company DerbySoft offers cutting-edge travel technology solutions, empowering hotels and travel brands to enhance distribution, connectivity, and performance globally.

Jason Sui, Divisional CEO of DerbySoft Flight Services, added: “Our network isn’t just about connection, our advantage lies in combining a true network architecture with an intelligence layer. Any participant—airlines, OTAs, TMCs, or consolidators—can connect directly, and as the network grows, it generates more data, enhancing its intelligence capabilities. This means each new participant adds value for everyone, creating a continuously expanding ecosystem that delivers significant benefits to all GDN members.”

Backed by DerbySoft’s proven connectivity infrastructure, the GDN for flights provides a scalable, reliable, and modern distribution model designed to drive efficiency and profitability for all stakeholders.