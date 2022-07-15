Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Ireland News People Press Statement Resorts Tourism Travel Wire News

New General Manager at the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin

45 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
New General Manager at the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin
Newly appointed General Manager at Courtyard Columbus Dublin
Written by Harry Johnson

Michael O’Malley serves as an executive board member for the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau

Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Michael O’Malley has been appointed the general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin.

Mr. O’Malley brings over 23 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the area director of operations and general manager with Sonesta International.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the team,” said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. “We look forward to his strong leadership of the property’s executive team.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

