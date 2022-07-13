New General Manager at Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is pleased to announce Andrey Gomez as its new General Manager. Andrey, who joined the team on July 1, brings over 25 years’ experience in hotel management and operations across Central America to the role. His inherent understanding of the region and proven expertise in balancing the requirements of luxury tourism with social and environmental integrity are reflected in his role as custodian of this eco-resort, with an emphasis on elevating the guest experience to the next level.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

Andrey’s career has focused on leading boutique properties across Panama, Nicaragua, and his native Costa Rica. Most recently he held the position of Managing Director at the exclusive Islas Secas just off the coast of Panama. There he successfully navigated periods of closure due to lockdown and drove forward its ethos of stewardship as an ecological treasure trove. Andrey was also responsible for positioning Morgan’s Rock in Nicaragua as best in class, overseeing its renovation, staff training and dramatically increasing profitability. Within Costa Rica, his experience includes the opening of El Silencio Lodge & Spa and a strategic role building a new operational structure at premium island experience, Isla Chiquita.

At Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa, Andrey will oversee the daily operations and team behind the 105-room resort, unique thermal experience, and world-class spa. As a resort that is built on a long heritage of innovation, the ongoing renovations at the resort including a new restaurant experience and suite upgrades provide the opportunity to reconsider the overall guest journey on property and the ways in which the experience between the hotel and thermal river complex interact. Andrey’s vision, attention to detail and ability to deliver luxurious, immersive, and adventurous experiences make him well placed to ensure Tabacón’s natural ‘welcome home’ mantra is evident at every guest and employee touchpoint. All these initiatives are underpinned by Tabacón’s overarching and pioneering commitment to sustainability, which includes a variety of programs designed to support the surrounding community, the conservation of its pristine rainforest location and Costa Rica’s cultural heritage.