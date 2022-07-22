New General Manager at Margaritaville Beach House Key West

Margaritaville Beach House Key West announced today the appointment of Thomas “Tom” Anderson as its new General Manager. Anderson will oversee the dedicated team of hospitality professionals and day-to-day operations of the 186-room oceanfront property.

“Tom brings a tremendous amount of industry experience in operating top-tier brands, which makes him a great choice for this property,” said Milos Davidovic, Regional Director of Operations, Ocean Properties Hotels, Resorts & Affiliates. “His extensive knowledge of the Florida market, and impressive leadership and marketing skills will enable him to play a vital role in the continued success of the newly opened resort.”

With more than three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Anderson has managed other fine Florida hotels such as the Gansevoort Miami Beach, and The Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach. He has held operations and marketing positions with several other properties, including the Grand Lucayan Resort Bahamas, where he was Chief Marketing Officer for nearly eight years, and Managing Director before the resort was sold. Anderson started his career with Marriott Hotels, and worked with Four Seasons Hotels, and Renaissance Hotels, as well as several independent hotels and resorts. Most recently, he was with Aimbridge Hospitality and worked on a project in Palm Beach, Florida, as head of marketing and asset management for the Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences. Anderson also worked in senior management for two major airlines, serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Spirit Airlines, and Vice President of Latin America for Continental Airlines. During the past 20 years, he has served on the Board of Directors of the Broward Alliance, as has been an active member of several tourism agency committees and the United Way. Anderson holds a degree in Hotel Management from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Opened in November 2021, Margaritaville Beach House Key West sits oceanfront along Smathers Beach, offering 186 spacious suites, a lagoon-style pool, and lounging hammocks throughout the grounds. Exclusive amenities include poolside entertainment, daily refreshments, a 24-hour fitness center, kids’ activities, lawn games, and easy access to beachfront fun. The resort also boasts the lively Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill, as well as indoor banquet space and outdoor gardens and courtyards, complete with a 1,500-square-foot event Tiki for smaller meetings, intimate weddings, and events.

The resort is located at 2001 S. Roosevelt Boulevard, just one mile from Key West International Airport, and provides complimentary shuttle service to the airport and the Downtown Seaport Harbor.