New General Manager at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

Marriott International has appointed industry veteran, Nusrat Mirza as the General Manager of the iconic Palm Desert hotel, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

Nusrat Mirza takes on an all-encompassing role at the newly renovated, 450-acre property, which recently debuted 884 redesigned guest rooms, including 101 suites, along with a reimagined spa and event venues.



In this new role at JW Marriott Desert Springs Spa & Resort, Nusrat Mirza will oversee all operations and be responsible for the hotel’s overall performance. He will also ensure guests experience the ultimate in JW Service by bringing to light Marriott’s core values and legacy of excellence. Nusrat Mirza, an established industry leader with more than 40 years of hospitality experience, has worked in a variety of leadership positions across multiple brands.



Nusrat has held General Manager positions in Long Beach, Coronado Island and Anaheim as well as the Renaissance Long Beach Hotel. He joins the property from The JW Marriott Anaheim Resort where, as General Manager, he led his teams to open the first four diamond luxury JW Marriott in Anaheim. Over the past three years, Nusrat worked closely with Ownership and the Regional Team to open the hotel during the most challenging pandemic environment.



Prior to that, Nusrat served as General Manager for over five years at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, overseeing a multi-million-dollar renovation and accomplishing balanced scorecard goals. Mirza’s efforts transformed the hotel, increasing overall revenue and earning the property recognition as a leading Southern California wellness resort.



Nusrat’s strong vision, communication, and financial planning skills have demonstrated a proven ability to deliver results and build successful business partnerships. Nusrat has also been influential in above-property leadership positions as a former Regional Director of Operations and Regional Director of Food & Beverage for the Western Region. Throughout his roles, Nusrat has always been passionate about engaging with the local community for each property. He maintains a clear passion for putting people first, in addition to displaying an entrepreneurial and competitive approach to business.