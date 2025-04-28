New Four Seasons Resort in Ajman

Four Seasons has revealed plans to inaugurate the Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026.

Al Zorah Development Company, a collaboration between the Ajman Government and Solidere International, alongside Four Seasons, has revealed plans to inaugurate the Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026. The luxurious beachfront resort will undergo significant renovations to enhance the existing facilities, including improvements to accommodations and communal areas.

The design of the resort aims to harmonize contemporary architecture with verdant gardens, featuring 23 villas and 74 rooms and suites, each with private terraces that provide breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Situated merely 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the resort promises a distinctive combination of comfort and serene natural surroundings.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, stated that this initiative presents a chance to transform the current property into a leading luxury destination, merging local culture with the global standards of Four Seasons. He anticipates attracting international interest and boosting the region’s allure.

Bart Carnahan, President of Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential at Four Seasons, expressed his excitement about broadening the brand’s footprint in the UAE. He noted that the partnership with Al Zorah Development is aimed at delivering a world-class luxury experience that showcases the esteemed hospitality for which Four Seasons is celebrated.