New Four Seasons Europe, Middle East, Africa President Hotel Operations

Four Seasons announced the appointment of new President, Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adrian Messerli now has responsibility for a region that includes more than 40 hotels, resorts and residences – and growing.

As Four Seasons strengthens its presence in each of three regions – Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) – Messerli is leading a team of corporate operations and commercial specialists in EMEA in support of its properties and experiential offerings in the region.

In the coming months, Messerli will oversee openings of a second Four Seasons hotel in Doha at The Pearl-Qatar, and a third hotel in Morocco, in the country’s capital of Rabat. In the years ahead, the company’s Italian portfolio is expected to expand with the conversion of the historic Hotel Danieli to a Four Seasons experience, and the opening of a new seaside resort in Puglia.

Looking ahead, Four Seasons has also announced multiple projects in Egypt (Luxor and Cairo New Capital) and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Diriyah, NEOM’s Sindalah Island and Red Sea’s Shura Island), as well as new developments in Muscat, Oman and the conversion of the Hotel Formentor in Mallorca, Spain to a Four Seasons resort.