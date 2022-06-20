New Fort Lauderdale to Oslo flight on Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated the first commercial departure flight from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Oslo on June 20th. This exciting milestone follows Norse Atlantic Airways’ inaugural flights between Oslo and JFK New York on June 14.

“Norse Atlantic Airways has now entered a new chapter, we are delivering on our promise to offer affordable value and a quality traveling experience to all. Our first Norse Atlantic Airways flight from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo is the culmination of months of preparation and hard work by dedicated colleagues across all departments. This marks a proud moment for us all at Norse as we now look ahead to ramping up our network for the benefit of customers, businesses, and local economies” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

The full flight from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo was operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, this afternoon and is due to touch down in Oslo at 6:35AM CET.

In celebration of the first flight from Fort Lauderdale to Oslo, a ribbon cutting was held at gate 3 ahead of the inaugural flight. Remarks were made by Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen, Broward County Mayor, Michael Udine, FLL CEO Mark Gale, and Visit Lauderdale EVP, Tony Cordo. With dozens of guests at the event, Mayor Udine proclaimed June 20th as Norse Atlantic Airways Day and presented Norse CEO, Bjorn Tore Larsen with the Keys to the County.

“Norse’s debut at FLL is an important milestone for our airport as it marks the return of transatlantic service and a direct link to Europe that has been missing for a few years,” said Mark Gale, FLL CEO/Director of Aviation. “We’re thrilled to welcome Norse to our portfolio of international carriers and look forward to a mutually beneficial and successful partnership for many years to come. South Florida travelers now have a new affordable flight option for traveling between FLL and Oslo, and we hope to see more European service from Norse in the near future.”

“Our connections to the world from Greater Fort Lauderdale continue to grow with this new direct service between FLL and Oslo on Norse Airways,” said Stacy Ritter, president, and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “In Greater Fort Lauderdale we welcome everyone under the sun, and we are excited to introduce many more people from the Scandinavian region of Europe to our warm, sunny, and friendly destination.”

· Flights from JFK to Oslo started on June 14 and will ramp up to 7 flights a week from July 4.

· Flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Oslo will ramp up to 3 flights a week from July 3.

· Flights between Orlando and Oslo will commence on July 5 operating three weekly flights.

· Flights from Los Angeles to Oslo will commence on August 9 operating three weekly flights.

“The combination of affordable transatlantic flights offered by Norse Atlantic Airways and the return of transatlantic service to and from FLL means that passengers now have the ability to explore further for less and enjoy the convenience and choice of an efficient, quick, and modern link between the United States and Norway,” continued Bjorn Tore Larsen.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic, and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience, and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.