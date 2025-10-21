New Flights to The Red Sea on Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways today inaugurated three weekly non-stop flights between Doha (DOH) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, operated by daa International.

The new route enhances access to one of the world’s most anticipated regenerative tourism destinations, developed by Red Sea Global.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) is a newly opened airport in Saudi Arabia, designed to enhance travel to the Red Sea region located in Hanuk.

Red Sea International Airport Welcome to Red Sea International Airport (RSI) Your luxury transit hub to The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations – and beyond.

The Red Sea becomes Qatar Airways’ 12th destination in Saudi Arabia, joining Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. The expansion highlights the airline’s growing role in strengthening air connectivity across the Kingdom and deepening economic and tourism ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways now connects travellers from more than 170 global destinations across six continents to Saudi Arabia’s western coast via its award-winning hub at Hamad International Airport (DOH)

Qatar Airways has competition for passengers wanting to fly to the Red Sea.