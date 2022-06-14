New flights to Edmonton and Winnipeg from Saskatoon on Swoop

Canadian ultra-low-cost airline, Swoop, inaugurated its first flights in Saskatoon with the start of non-stop service to Edmonton and Winnipeg today.

Swoop flight WO584 from Edmonton landed at Saskatoon International Airport at 9:00 a.m. local time, inaugurating the airline’s presence in the province.

“As Canada’s ultra-not-expensive airline, we are excited to be here in Saskatoon to continue our summer network expansion in Western Canada,” said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop.

“We’re proud to be introducing ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable air travel options to residents of Saskatoon, enabling more Canadians to reconnect with friends and family this summer.”

Today’s two inaugural flights mark the start of the airline’s investment in the province. Later this week, Swoop will launch non-stop service connecting Regina with both Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Later this summer, Swoop will introduce non-stop flights to Toronto from both Saskatoon and Regina.

“We welcome the addition of Swoop’s new routes at this crucial time of economic recovery and rebuilding. These affordable flights will offer more options for people to travel in and out of our city and region.” – Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

“Skyxe is thrilled to welcome Swoop to our city and our community,” said Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, Swoop’s low-cost service will help to stimulate our community’s economy and provide affordable pricing options for Canadian travelers.”