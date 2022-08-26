New flight from Toronto to Calgary on Canada Jetlines

The launch of Canada Jetlines represents yet another milestone marking recovery in the travel and tourism sector

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Canada Jetlines) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline will begin operations out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), with its first scheduled route into YYC Calgary International Airport next month.

Set for its debut on September 22, 2022, Canada Jetlines will begin operations with biweekly flights operating Thursdays and Sundays out of Toronto (YYZ) to Calgary (YYC) from 07:55am – 10:10am EST and returns from Calgary (YYC) to Toronto (YYZ) 11:40am – 17:20 EST.

Frequency will increase to three flights per week, Thursdays through Sundays, starting October 13.

This route will be the first operated by Canada Jetlines with more routes to exciting destinations to be announced soon.

“Canada Jetlines is proud to launch our initial flights between Toronto to Calgary – two vibrant Canadian cities with numerous tourist destinations including Niagara Falls, Lakes of Ontario, and the CN Tower in the East, and Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore, Lake Louise, Jasper, and the Rocky Mountains in the West,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

“The two cities represent cultural diversity, economic trade, and significant investment opportunities. We are encouraged to continue expanding our reach, with the goal of serving as Toronto’s preferred airline”

“The launch of Canada Jetlines is yet another milestone marking recovery in the travel and tourism sector,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority.

“YYC is eager to welcome Canada Jetlines’ guests by showcasing the effortless and memorable experiences that reflect our region and Calgary’s legendary hospitality.”

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options.

Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions.

With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint.

