The all-new Flamingo Lodge at Everglades National Park opened at the park’s Flamingo area, located within Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys island chain.

Everglades National Park, the United States’ largest subtropical wilderness, is designated a World Heritage Site, International Biosphere Reserve, a Wetland of International Importance and a Cartagena Treaty specially protected area. The park’s 75th anniversary was celebrated December 3, 2022.

The 2,400-square-mile park — famous for wildlife such as the manatee, American crocodile and Florida panther — is also home to more than 300 bird species. The continental United States’ third-largest national park, Everglades is popular for activities including sport fishing and star gazing.

The all-new 24-unit Flamingo Lodge includes eight two-bedroom suites that each accommodate up to six guests, 12 one-bedroom suites for up to four, and four studios for two. Four ADA units can be accessed by a walkway and elevator.