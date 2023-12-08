New Finnair Flights to Dallas, Shanghai, Alicante, Munich and Amsterdam

Due to a surge in worldwide travel demand, Finnair, the national airline of Finland, has expanded its Summer 2024 itinerary by introducing additional flights.

Finnair will enhance its popular route linking Helsinki and Dallas in the US, increasing the number of weekly flights from four to six. The flights to Dallas were introduced in March 2022 to facilitate smooth connections with oneworld partner American Airlines, and have quickly become one of Finnair’s most favored destinations.

In Asia, Finnair will also be adding an additional weekly flight to Shanghai, bringing its Helsinki service up to three times per week, as demand for travel to/from China grows. This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Finnair will relaunch direct flights between Helsinki and Nagoya from 30 May 2024. The newly resumed twice-weekly connection between Helsinki and Nagoya – Japan’s fourth largest city – will support the airline’s existing services to Osaka, Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita.

Finnair is set to enhance its services by reintroducing thrice-weekly flights connecting Helsinki and Alicante starting from April 4, 2024. This will provide customers with improved accessibility to the highly desirable resorts in Spain.

In the coming summer, Finnair plans to expand its European flights and provide lie-flat beds on additional short-haul routes. The airline will use its top-tier long-haul aircraft, the A330s and A350s, to serve three European destinations up to 29 times per week, marking the highest frequency since the pre-pandemic period. This exclusive offering will allow customers to kick off their summer with a touch of luxury, as Finnair remains one of the few European airlines providing long-haul lie-flat beds on short-haul European flights.

Starting March 31, 2024, Finnair will introduce five additional A350 flights per week on the highly sought-after route from Helsinki to Munich, providing travelers with the opportunity to experience spacious and stylish travel. Furthermore, passengers traveling between London Heathrow and Helsinki can enjoy twice-daily flights on Finnair’s A350 during the upcoming summer season, while flights between Amsterdam and Helsinki will offer up to 10 weekly rotations on A330/A350 aircraft.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from the UK & Ireland onto Finnair’s extensive global network within Europe, Asia and the US.