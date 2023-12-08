Airlines Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Travel Earned Media eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News Finland Travel Germany Travel Netherlands Travel News Spain Travel Tourism News Transportation News Travel Wire News UK Travel USA Travel News

New Finnair Flights to Dallas, Shanghai, Alicante, Munich and Amsterdam

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
, New Finnair Flights to Dallas, Shanghai, Alicante, Munich and Amsterdam, eTurboNews | eTN
New Finnair Flights to Dallas, Shanghai, Alicante, Munich and Amsterdam
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

All services timed to allow for easy connections from UK & Ireland onto Finnair’s global network within Europe, Asia and the US.

<

Due to a surge in worldwide travel demand, Finnair, the national airline of Finland, has expanded its Summer 2024 itinerary by introducing additional flights.

Finnair will enhance its popular route linking Helsinki and Dallas in the US, increasing the number of weekly flights from four to six. The flights to Dallas were introduced in March 2022 to facilitate smooth connections with oneworld partner American Airlines, and have quickly become one of Finnair’s most favored destinations.

In Asia, Finnair will also be adding an additional weekly flight to Shanghai, bringing its Helsinki service up to three times per week, as demand for travel to/from China grows. This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Finnair will relaunch direct flights between Helsinki and Nagoya from 30 May 2024. The newly resumed twice-weekly connection between Helsinki and Nagoya – Japan’s fourth largest city – will support the airline’s existing services to Osaka, Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita.

Finnair is set to enhance its services by reintroducing thrice-weekly flights connecting Helsinki and Alicante starting from April 4, 2024. This will provide customers with improved accessibility to the highly desirable resorts in Spain.

In the coming summer, Finnair plans to expand its European flights and provide lie-flat beds on additional short-haul routes. The airline will use its top-tier long-haul aircraft, the A330s and A350s, to serve three European destinations up to 29 times per week, marking the highest frequency since the pre-pandemic period. This exclusive offering will allow customers to kick off their summer with a touch of luxury, as Finnair remains one of the few European airlines providing long-haul lie-flat beds on short-haul European flights.

Starting March 31, 2024, Finnair will introduce five additional A350 flights per week on the highly sought-after route from Helsinki to Munich, providing travelers with the opportunity to experience spacious and stylish travel. Furthermore, passengers traveling between London Heathrow and Helsinki can enjoy twice-daily flights on Finnair’s A350 during the upcoming summer season, while flights between Amsterdam and Helsinki will offer up to 10 weekly rotations on A330/A350 aircraft.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from the UK & Ireland onto Finnair’s extensive global network within Europe, Asia and the US.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing