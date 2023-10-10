New Fine Dining at Dusit Thani Kyoto

Dusit Thani Kyoto officially celebrated its grand opening on 1 September unveiling unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and a range of exciting dining and wellness experiences with a unique restaurant concept inspired by the Shojin Ryori philosophy and conceived exclusively for the property by acclaimed chefs Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava and Dylan Jones from Thailand.

Taking inspiration from the rich cultures of both Thailand and Japan, every element of the restaurant has a story to tell, starting with the name – Ayatana – a Sanskrit word, which, in Buddhist philosophy, refers to the six senses: sight, sound, scent, taste, touch, and mind.

Conceived exclusively for Dusit Thani Kyoto by acclaimed Thai chefs Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava and Dylan Jones, who earned global recognition, including a Michelin Star, at their former Bangkok restaurant, Bo.Ian, Ayatana offers a sensory journey unlike any other.