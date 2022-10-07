New exhibitors descend on World Travel Market London 2022

There are more than 3000+ exhibitors confirmed, more than 70 of which are making their World Travel Market London (WTM) debut.

World Travel Market London (WTM) 7-9 November, is expecting to facilitate a record number of deals this year as the growing number of new and returning exhibitors grows, making the event a must-attend for travel buyers from around the globe.

Across all areas of the exhibition floor, new faces will be present, as well as familiar ones. There are more than 3000+ exhibitors confirmed, more than 70 of which are making their World Travel Market London (WTM) debut.

Some of the highest-profile new participants can be found in the ‘International Hub’ region of the show, with global representatives from hotel giants such as Hilton and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. International Hub will for the first-time host bed-bank Yalago – part of the Emirates Group, transport rental firm OK Mobility and destination management company Intrepid.

Public, private and hybrid destination management companies and tourist boards are making their presence felt at this year’s event. Organizers are particularly pleased to welcome back the Brazilian tourist board Embratur, with other returnees representing destinations as diverse as Kyrgyzstan and Rwanda.

First-time destination-driven exhibitors include the Association of Ugandan Tour Operators and representatives from the Azadi International Tourism Organization, showcasing hotels, eco safaris, villages and climbing tours available in Iran.

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022.

Elsewhere, there will be a greater presence this year from the more established leisure destinations such as the Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal. The UK and Ireland stand will be twice the size of last year, hosting more than 50 partners and reflecting the continuing interest in the UK and Ireland as a staycation destination and its appeal for inbound visitors.

This year’s technology hall will include for the first time Sojern, one of the world’s leading travel-specific marketing platforms. UK-based Vamp, which helps travel companies work with influencers, and US-based car rental aggregator Sofiac are among the dozen or so technology businesses also testing the WTM London waters.

Juliette Losardo, WTM London Exhibition Director, said:

“We are delighted to welcome brand new exhibitors to this year’s event – new organizations participating is essential to moving the sector forward, as well as being very pleased to see some of our long-term loyal exhibitors return. These new and returning participants come from all corners of the globe – there are now exhibitors from more than 100 countries confirmed.”

WTM London will this year have a number of specific initiatives designed to help buyers get the most out of their time at ExCeL London. The ever-popular speed networking event takes place on the first two days of the show (Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8) from 08:30 to 10am. A dedicated lounge will be available to The Buyers Club, and buyers will have access to WTM Connect Me – a platform to schedule meetings ahead of arrival.

Losardo continued: “Buyers attending this year’s WTM London have the chance to meet with thousands of potential clients, reconnect with industry peers and come away inspired with new ideas. 2022 promises to be one of the most important WTM’s to date.”