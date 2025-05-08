New Executive Vice President and CMO at Sabre

Sabre Corporation has officially announced the appointment of Jennifer Catto as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Jennifer will be responsible for developing the company’s global marketing strategy and brand, which will aid in growth, improve customer engagement, and strategically position Sabre for future achievements.

Current premium viewers: 7

Sabre Corporation, a global travel technology firm, has officially announced the appointment of Jennifer Catto as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. As part of Sabre’s Executive Leadership Team, Jennifer will be responsible for developing the company’s global marketing strategy and brand, which will aid in growth, improve customer engagement, and strategically position Sabre for future achievements.

Jennifer joined Sabre in February 2025, bringing with her over 25 years of experience in guiding companies through transformative periods. A strategist by nature and an inherent disruptor, she has successfully built and repositioned brands at the convergence of technology and customer demands, overseeing integrated marketing and growth strategies at Travelport, Telaria, Travelocity, Condé Nast, and SAY. Throughout her professional journey, Jennifer has advocated for data-driven insights, engaging storytelling, and cross-departmental collaboration to uncover new market opportunities and maintain enduring brand relevance in ever-evolving industries.

A distinguished figure in the industry, Jennifer has received a nomination for a Cannes Lions Award, secured the AdAge Brand Leader Award, and has been recognized as a GBTA WINiT Top 50 honouree. She frequently serves as a speaker and commentator for prominent media outlets, demonstrating a strong commitment to transforming how businesses connect with audiences and create enduring value through innovation.

This appointment further solidifies Sabre’s leadership team and emphasizes its commitment to providing innovative technology solutions that will define the future of travel.