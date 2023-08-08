New Executive at Oceania Cruises

Jason Worth has been named to the newly created position of Vice President of International Sales at Oceania Cruises.

Worth, currently Vice President, Sales & General Manager, Asia Pacific, will assume the role with immediate effect and report to Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Worth has held various positions with the company since joining in 2011, including Vice President, Sales, Australia and New Zealand, from 2019 to 2022; and Vice President, Finance and Accounting, Asia Pacific, at parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Worth will oversee sales teams in the UK, Europe, Latin America and Brazil, as well as Asia Pacific, with the following Oceania Cruises direct reports: Louise Craddock, Director of Sales, UK and Ireland; Maik A. Schlüter, Director of Business Development, DACH; Riet Goetschalckx, Director of Sales, CEMEA; James Sitters, Director of Sales, Australia and New Zealand; and James Thomas, Sales Operations Manager.

Also reporting to Worth are Frank Medina, Vice President, LATAM and Brazil, responsible for all three NCLH brands (Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises) in the region; as well as Constance Seck, Director of Sales, Southeast Asia; Holly Kong, Director of Sales, East Asia; and Chisato Morita, General Manager, Japan, with the latter three being dual-branded, overseeing both Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.