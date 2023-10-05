eTurboNews | eTN Hotel News NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Short News USA Travel News

New Executive Appointments at Luminary Hotel & Co.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the appointment of Joe Pankrath as its new Executive Chef, and Caneale Mills as Director of Food & Beverage for all outlets at the hotel, including The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Ella Mae’s Diner, Beacon Social Drinkery, Dean Street Coffee Roastery & Retail, Oxbow Bar & Grill, and Chips Sports Pub.

Pankrath joins Luminary Hotel & Co. with more than two decades of culinary experience in the hotel and restaurant industry.

With nearly 20 years in the hospitality industry, Mills joins Luminary Hotel & Co. from the ChampionsGate Country Club in Davenport, Florida, where she served as General Manager.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

