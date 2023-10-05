New Executive Appointments at Luminary Hotel & Co.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the appointment of Joe Pankrath as its new Executive Chef, and Caneale Mills as Director of Food & Beverage for all outlets at the hotel, including The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Ella Mae’s Diner, Beacon Social Drinkery, Dean Street Coffee Roastery & Retail, Oxbow Bar & Grill, and Chips Sports Pub.

Pankrath joins Luminary Hotel & Co. with more than two decades of culinary experience in the hotel and restaurant industry.

With nearly 20 years in the hospitality industry, Mills joins Luminary Hotel & Co. from the ChampionsGate Country Club in Davenport, Florida, where she served as General Manager.