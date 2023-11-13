Meeting and Incentive Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief World Travel News

New Event Director for IBTM World 2023

IBTM World announced the appointment of its new Event Director ahead of the 2023 edition of its flagship global trade show.

Taking the helm at the beginning of November as IBTM World’s new Event Director, Claudia Hall will assume responsibility for the management and final strategic planning of IBTM World which is returning to the iconic Fira de Barcelona from November 28 to 30.

Claudia has a proven track record, having worked as Exhibition Director for both Gulf Traffic & Transpo Tech and Middle East Energy during her time at Informa, an international events and digital services business. Based in Dubai, these roles saw Claudia manage, plan, and stage the operational, logistical and financial aspects of both large-scale international trade shows.

Claudia takes over as IBTM World’s Event Director from David Thompson, who held the role for five years.

