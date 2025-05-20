New Event Director at WTM London

Chris Carter-Chapman joins WTM London following nearly five years at Intelligence Squared, as events specialist, and having previously served as Event Director at Centaur Media.

RX’s World Travel Market London has officially appointed Chris Carter-Chapman as the new Event Director for WTM London. The annual WTM London will take place at Excel London from November 4 to 6, 2025.

Chris is a distinguished business executive with 15 years of experience in the media and events sectors. He has occupied various senior positions, including Head of Content, Commercial Director, and Event Director, and has successfully launched and managed events in Europe, North America, and South America.

Chris joins WTM London following nearly five years at Intelligence Squared, as events specialist, and having previously served as Event Director at Centaur Media. At Centaur, he managed the marketing portfolio, which encompassed two major events – the Festival of Marketing and Marketing Week Live – along with several one-day events.

He has been appointed to the role previously held by Juliette Losardo, following her transition to RX Arabia. In this capacity, Chris will report directly to Jonathan Heastie, Travel Portfolio Director at RX UK.

Chris’ appointment also comes as Excel London celebrates its 25th anniversary – and becomes the largest fully integrated venue in Europe as it completes an additional 25,000sqm expansion.

Heastie said: “I am excited to announce Chris’ appointment as we work towards WTM London 2025 – which marks 45 years since our first WTM in 1980. He has a very successful track record in running B2B trade shows and conferences – and his achievements show that he has the commercial and management skills to lead the WTM London team as the tourism and travel sector goes from strength to strength.

“I look forward to working with him and the team to build on the growth and success we saw in 2024 – and deliver an outstanding WTM London 2025.”

Chris added: “I am delighted to be joining RX as the new Event Director for WTM London at what is an exciting point in its evolution. As the world’s most influential travel event, WTM plays a vital role in the lives of travel industry professionals across the globe.

“I am acutely aware of the immense responsibility that comes with leading an event of WTM’s stature and the significant potential it holds for continued growth.

At RX, we place a strong emphasis on delivering value to our customers. We are constantly listening to our event partners and attendees to ensure that every aspect of WTM London 2025 is tailored to meet their needs and objectives. Our venue – and the opportunities it offers – is a key part of this.

“Excel London’s latest phase of expansion will make it the largest integrated event space in Europe, enabling us to host WTM on a scale not seen before.

“WTM London is an opportunity to celebrate global travel as a force for good and to exchange ideas on the next steps in our collective journey towards sustainable, experience-led tourism – a journey that is more important than ever in today’s complex and evolving international landscape. I am deeply privileged to be able to play a role in making this vision a reality.”