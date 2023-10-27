New Embraer E175 Jets for SkyWest United Airlines Operation

SkyWest announced new order for additional Embraer E175 aircraft for its operation in the United Airlines network.

Embraer has agreed to the sale of 19 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc., adding to the 90 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for United. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with United under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which has been included in Embraer’s Q3 backlog, is US$1.1billion, based on list price.

The 70-seat aircraft will be delivered in a three-class configuration. Deliveries will begin Q4 2024.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.