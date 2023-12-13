New Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging at Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral will soon implement six advanced FPL EVolution Level 3 rapid charging stations, providing enhanced electric vehicle charging options at the Port. These state-of-the-art stations will be conveniently located in the Cove District parking lot, ensuring easy access and increased convenience for EV owners and operators. FPL has confirmed that Level 3 stations, recognized as the fastest chargers currently available, have the ability to fully charge most electric vehicles within one hour.

The Port Canaveral-FPL electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging agreement, which received approval from the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners during its December meeting, is in line with Port Canaveral‘s dedication to environmental responsibility while upholding its position as one of the busiest cruise ports globally, with consistent expansion.

Port Canaveral’s Senior Director of Environmental, Bob Musser, explained the project expands the number of EV charging stations available at Port Canaveral and will address the longstanding interest of Port visitors, cruise guests and Cove District business patrons in having convenient access to premium charging stations while at the Port.

The anticipated timeline for the completion of the six upcoming charging stations, which will incorporate one station that adheres to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, is less than one year. There are also potential future considerations for the installation of more charging stations.

The installation of functional Level 3 charging stations at Port Canaveral holds great importance for Brevard County, where the availability of such facilities is limited. These stations provide a considerably accelerated charging experience, offering speeds up to fifteen times faster compared to the more commonly utilized Level 2 charging stations.