New Edmonton to Ottawa Flight on Porter Airlines

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Porter Airlines announced the launch of new service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG), that offers a variety of connections to the east coast via Ottawa, including Newark and Boston.

The new route begins with one daily roundtrip flight operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft is a two-by-two configuration, meaning there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

Porter Airlines also operates multiple nonstop daily flights between Edmonton and Toronto-Pearson.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

