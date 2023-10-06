New Edmonton to Ottawa Flight on Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines announced the launch of new service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG), that offers a variety of connections to the east coast via Ottawa, including Newark and Boston.

The new route begins with one daily roundtrip flight operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft is a two-by-two configuration, meaning there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

Porter Airlines also operates multiple nonstop daily flights between Edmonton and Toronto-Pearson.