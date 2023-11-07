New Edmonton to Atlanta, Nashville and San Francisco Flights on WestJet

WestJet announced new nonstop service between Edmonton International Airport and Atlanta, Nashville and San Francisco, today. The announcement builds on the momentum from summer 2023, when WestJet announced new service to Minneapolis and Seattle, along with strengthened domestic connectivity from Alberta’s capital, which will be sustained through 2024.

With year-round connectivity to Atlanta, Edmonton residents are one flight away from accessing the world’s busiest airport and renowned mega-global hub, which hosts over 1,000 flights per day to over 200 international and domestic destinations.

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Atlanta will arrive in the U.S. airline’s largest hub, gaining access to a vast network of U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.