New Dortmund to Istanbul Flights on Pegasus Airlines

Starting December 19th, Pegasus Airlines will commence a new flight route between Dortmund and Istanbul, which will operate on a thrice-weekly basis. Departure times from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) are scheduled for 07:20 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 06:45 on Sundays. Departure times from Dortmund Airport (DTM) are set for 11:35 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 11:20 on Sundays.

Ludger van Bebber, CEO Dortmund Airport, said: “The newly established connection to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul represents a significant achievement for Dortmund Airport and our passengers. Beyond experiencing the captivating metropolis of Istanbul, travelers now have access to a variety of thrilling destinations via the Pegasus route network from SAW. We are delighted to welcome Pegasus as our new partner, sharing our commitment to sustainable growth. Together, we aim to offer passengers affordable flights to a broad range of destinations.”

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada (Egypt), Beirut (Lebanon), Karachi (Pakistan), Tbilisi and Batumi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Baghdad, Erbil and Basra (Iraq), Tehran and Tabriz (Iran), Medina and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Almaty, Astana and Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Amman (Jordan), Bahrain and Kuwait are among the destinations served by Pegasus from its SAW hub. In addition to its extensive international flight network, Pegasus connects guests to Türkiye’s top summer destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, and Izmir.

Pegasus is one of the fastest-growing airlines post-pandemic having fully recovered its operating capacity and profitability during 2022. It is actively seeking to decarbonize its operations in line with its commitment to IATA’s Net Zero by 2050 pledge and global imperatives to protect the planet. Investing in fuel-efficient, new generation aircraft is a significant part of Pegasus’ sustainability strategy, which positions the airline as having one of the most modern fleets in Europe, with an average age of 4.6 years as of September 2023. Pegasus serves more than 130 destinations in 50 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe from its SAW hub.

Dortmund Airport is an international airport located just 10 km in the east of Dortmund (North Rhine-Westphalia). It serves the eastern Rhine-Ruhr region, the largest conurbation in Germany, and has successfully positioned itself as a specialist for low-cost and leisure charter flights. In 2023, the airport transported almost 3 million passengers – a new record for the ambitious airport. This successful course is set to continue in 2024.