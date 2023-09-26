Meeting and Incentive Travel eTurboNews | eTN Netherlands Travel NewsBrief Short News

New Directors at RAI Amsterdam

Add Comment
11 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, New Directors at RAI Amsterdam, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

RAI Amsterdam announced the appointment of two new directors.

New Director – Markets will be responsible for the RAI’s 25 national and international exhibition titles. New Director – Business Development will be responsible for promoting Amsterdam and the RAI as the ideal destination for all kinds of international events.

The new appointments highlight RAI Amsterdam’s commitment to investing both in its current organization and in the future as the convention centre aims to stimulate further growth in the Netherlands and globally.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing