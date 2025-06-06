New Director at the Tourism Innovation Global Summit

As the new director of the Tourism Innovation Global Summit, Brigitte Hidalgo will be responsible for designing an agenda that tackles the most pressing and relevant issues for the future of tourism, including digitalization, sustainability, evolving traveler behaviors, and global industry challenges.

The TIS-Tourism Innovation Summit, recognized globally as a key event in tourism innovation, is scheduled to occur at FIBES Seville from October 22 to 24. It has recently announced the appointment of Brigitte Hidalgo as the new director of the Tourism Innovation Global Summit, an international congress that aims to chart a course towards a more intelligent, digital, and sustainable tourism industry.

With more than twenty years of experience in the travel and hospitality sector—including 14 years managing digital marketplaces—Hidalgo has occupied senior executive roles such as CEO and COO of Weekendesk, where she spearheaded the company’s international growth and the introduction of new business lines. She commenced her career in hotel management, taking on leadership positions at Sercotel Hotels and Husa Hotels, where she acquired substantial operational and commercial expertise in both independent hotels and hotel chains. Furthermore, she has collaborated closely with destinations and tourism boards to develop market strategies and go-to-market plans.

Throughout her professional journey, Hidalgo has managed multicultural teams exceeding 150 individuals and has consistently prioritized innovation, growth, and profitability, merging strategic insight with practical leadership.

As the new director of the Tourism Innovation Global Summit, Brigitte Hidalgo will be responsible for designing an agenda that tackles the most pressing and relevant issues for the future of tourism, including digitalization, sustainability, evolving traveler behaviors, and global industry challenges. “It is an honor to take on the role of director of the Tourism Innovation Global Summit, a forum that has become a catalyst for ideas, partnerships, and solutions for the tourism of tomorrow. My goal is to build a program that inspires, mobilizes, and provides practical tools to all players across the tourism value chain”, said Hidalgo.

Silvia Avilés, director of TIS, highlighted: “Brigitte’s appointment is a key step in continuing to strengthen the international positioning of the congress. Her deep understanding of the tourism ecosystem and her ability to connect trends with real market dynamics will be fundamental to delivering a highly valuable agenda”.