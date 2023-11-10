New Director at London’s Barbican Centre

London’s Barbican Centre has announced the official appointment of Jackie Boughton as Director of Commercial following nearly ten years as the venue’s Head of Business Events, the last year of which has seen her working as acting Director of Commercial.

Jackie has held a number of key roles in the business events and hospitality industries during a career that has included leading hotel chains, consultancies and venues.

In her new role, Jackie she will step up to permanently oversee key elements of the Barbican’s commercial offering. This covers an exciting portfolio ranging from exploring new commercial partnerships as well as the development of new revenue streams for the Centre.

This news coincides with the Barbican Centre launching an international recruitment campaign to find a new Director for Audiences, a Director for Buildings and Renewal, and a Director for Arts and Participation to join its leadership team. These three roles will be instrumental in helping the Centre transform its programming, its engagement with audiences, and its building.