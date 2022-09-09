Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

New daily Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town flights on Delta

by Harry Johnson
Daily Johannesburg and Cape Town flights from Atlanta on Delta
Delta Air Lines is expanding its South Africa network, introducing a new, seasonal “triangular” route from Atlanta-Johannesburg-Cape Town-Atlanta starting December 2, 2022.

The four-times-weekly route will complement nonstop service from both Cape Town and Johannesburg to Atlanta and mean both cities will have daily operations to the U.S. by the end of this year.

“As demand for travel increases, we’ll be offering our largest-ever schedule between South Africa and the U.S. this summer,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta Air Lines Director – Sales for Africa, Middle East & India.

“Thanks to this added connectivity, customers will have access to more than 160 cities in North and South America, giving people even more opportunity to reconnect or expand business ties between our two countries, which U.S. Government data estimated to be worth $17.8 billion in 2019.”

All of Delta’s South Africa flights are operated using Airbus A350-900 aircraft with four product experiences Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

The new route offers international travel only – customers are unable to travel domestically from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The seasonal “triangle” route will operate as follows:

FlightDepartureArrivalDays of the week
DL236/237Atlanta at 18:00Johannesburg at 16:05Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun
Johannesburg at 18:20Cape Town at 20:35Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat
Cape Town at 22:50Atlanta at 08:00Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat

The nonstop Atlanta-Cape Town service begins Dec. 17 and will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays using the Airbus A350-900.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Cape Town International Airport

  • Departs ATL at 8:50 p.m.
  • Arrives CPT at 6:15 p.m. (next day)

Cape Town International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

