New daily Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town flights on Delta

Daily Johannesburg and Cape Town flights from Atlanta on Delta

Delta Air Lines is expanding its South Africa network, introducing a new, seasonal “triangular” route from Atlanta-Johannesburg-Cape Town-Atlanta starting December 2, 2022.

The four-times-weekly route will complement nonstop service from both Cape Town and Johannesburg to Atlanta and mean both cities will have daily operations to the U.S. by the end of this year.

“As demand for travel increases, we’ll be offering our largest-ever schedule between South Africa and the U.S. this summer,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta Air Lines Director – Sales for Africa, Middle East & India.

“Thanks to this added connectivity, customers will have access to more than 160 cities in North and South America, giving people even more opportunity to reconnect or expand business ties between our two countries, which U.S. Government data estimated to be worth $17.8 billion in 2019.”

All of Delta’s South Africa flights are operated using Airbus A350-900 aircraft with four product experiences Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

The new route offers international travel only – customers are unable to travel domestically from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The seasonal “triangle” route will operate as follows:

Flight Departure Arrival Days of the week DL236/237 Atlanta at 18:00 Johannesburg at 16:05 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Johannesburg at 18:20 Cape Town at 20:35 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat Cape Town at 22:50 Atlanta at 08:00 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat

The nonstop Atlanta-Cape Town service begins Dec. 17 and will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays using the Airbus A350-900.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Cape Town International Airport

Departs ATL at 8:50 p.m.

Arrives CPT at 6:15 p.m. (next day)

Cape Town International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

