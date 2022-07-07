New Culinary Capital By World Food Travel Association

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) has certified Bonaire as a Culinary Capital. Through this program, the WFTA, a non-profit organization recognized as the world’s leading authority on food and beverage tourism, vets destinations based on their scores across five culinary criteria: culture, strategy, promotion, community and sustainability. The program was launched to give food lovers confidence to travel to new and unexpected food and beverage destinations by assessing, certifying, and promoting places that showcase their unique gastronomy and culinary culture to visitors. With dining offerings ranging from chefs’ tables to food trucks, Bonaire is the second destination to be honored as a Culinary Capital.

“I loved reading Bonaire’s application because it opened up a rich culinary culture that we knew nothing about before,” said Erik Wolf, WFTA’s Executive Director and Founder. “Now the rest of the world will begin to hear more about the fantastic food and beverage products and experiences that this destination offers.”

The collaboration between both the island’s public and private sectors, along with the support of Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), was instrumental in bringing this Culinary Capital certification process to fruition.

