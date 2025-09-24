Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

New Codeshare Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes

September 24, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes have announced the signing of a new codeshare agreement.

This agreement between Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes expands travel options for Caribbean customers and visitors. Under this partnership, travelers from any destination within the Caribbean Airlines network can connect to Air Caraïbes via the French Caribbean territories of Martinique or Guadeloupe for onward travel to Paris–Orly Airport, France.

Passengers will enjoy the convenience of traveling on a single itinerary with through check-in and baggage handling, using flights operated by both Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes.

This agreement represents a significant step in strengthening Caribbean Airlines’ network and underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional and international connectivity.

