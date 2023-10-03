New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Marriott International

Marriott International announced that Louise Bang has been appointed as their New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America.

Louise Bang, who until now served as Regional Vice President of Sales and Distribution for the region, will become Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, taking over from Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, who advanced her career within the company to the role of Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, and will now oversee Marriott International‘s Select Service brands globally.

In her new position, Louise will be responsible for driving growth and revenue for the region and will lead consumer-facing strategies, including the disciplines of sales, marketing, public relations, brand management, and the loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy.