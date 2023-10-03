eTurboNews | eTN Hospitality Industry NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Short News USA Travel News

New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Marriott International

Add Comment
5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Marriott International, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Marriott International announced that Louise Bang has been appointed as their New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the Caribbean and Latin America.

Louise Bang, who until now served as Regional Vice President of Sales and Distribution for the region, will become Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, taking over from Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, who advanced her career within the company to the role of Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, and will now oversee Marriott International‘s Select Service brands globally.

In her new position, Louise will be responsible for driving growth and revenue for the region and will lead consumer-facing strategies, including the disciplines of sales, marketing, public relations, brand management, and the loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing