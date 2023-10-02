New Chiang Rai Luxury Camp in Thailand

New Visama Mae Chan luxury tented camp, with 10 luxuriously appointed tents, will open in the mountains of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand in November and will be the first high end lodge by Visama Hospitality Group (VHG) Asia.

It will be a project with a purpose, run on not-for-profit principles to benefit the neighboring Friends of Thai Daughters foundation, which seeks to prevent child trafficking by empowering girls from hill tribe communities.

The luxury tents, which have hill tribe names such as “Akha”, “Lahu”, “Yao”, and “Hmong”, range in size from 430 to 860 sq ft, including a 130 to 215 sq ft veranda.

One highlight will be The Ambalama, a gathering place for storytelling and talks by guest speakers such as authors and historians.