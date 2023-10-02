Thailand Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

New Chiang Rai Luxury Camp in Thailand

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, New Chiang Rai Luxury Camp in Thailand, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

New Visama Mae Chan luxury tented camp, with 10 luxuriously appointed tents, will open in the mountains of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand in November and will be the first high end lodge by Visama Hospitality Group (VHG) Asia.

It will be a project with a purpose, run on not-for-profit principles to benefit the neighboring Friends of Thai Daughters foundation, which seeks to prevent child trafficking by empowering girls from hill tribe communities.

The luxury tents, which have hill tribe names such as “Akha”, “Lahu”, “Yao”, and “Hmong”, range in size from 430 to 860 sq ft, including a 130 to 215 sq ft veranda.

One highlight will be The Ambalama, a gathering place for storytelling and talks by guest speakers such as authors and historians.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing