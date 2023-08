South Tampa’s Epicurean Hotel announced the promotion of the hotel’s new Chef de Cuisine.

Epicurean Hotel’s new Chef de Cuisine, Andrea Paulino, was born and raised in Morelia, Mexico, and graduated top of her class from Culinario de Mexico, one of Mexico’s premier culinary arts universities. Her most recent positions were with Epicurean Hotel, first as a cook and then, with the guidance of Executive Chef Jon Atanacio, she was promoted to Executive Sous Chef.