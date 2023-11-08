Hospitality Industry eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief UK Travel

New Chair at Westminster Venue Collection

The Westminster Venue Collection has announced the appointment of its new Chair.

Paul Martins from Broadway House at Make Venues was named as a new Chair of the major association of premier event venues in the heart of London.

This announcement was made during the Westminster Venue Collection AGM last week. The AGM also revealed a record year for the collective, during which membership has surged by 40%, evolving from 25 to 35 venues.

This development aligned a progressive new board direction with the support of Patch Marketing, the Collection’s digital marketing partner since the beginning of 2023.

