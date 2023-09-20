New CFO at Hostaway

Vacation rental property management software (PMS), Hostaway, announced it has hired veteran SaaS, data and media company CFO Ashley Milton to support the next phase of the company’s growth as leading software provider for the sector.

With more than 20 years of experience spearheading senior management and finance teams across diverse global markets, including EMEA, North America, and APAC, and with significant M&A transaction experience, Milton will support Hostaway as it transitions to the next phase of its growth. Milton’s previous experience has included CFO roles at the Tellant Group, DAZN, Stats Perform, and WPP.