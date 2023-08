SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company announces a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) transition today.

Jia Xu has been appointed new CEO, succeeding Amir Husain.

Prior to today’s appointment, Xu served as the Chief Technology Officer for unmanned aerial systems and urban air mobility at Honeywell Aerospace, and also held several roles leading autonomy and unmanned systems at Airbus, General Atomics, and RAND Corporation.