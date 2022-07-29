New Cape Town to Atlanta flight on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is adding a brand-new nonstop flight from Cape Town to Atlanta, effective 18 December 2022. Complementing the airline’s existing service between Johannesburg and Atlanta, the flight will operate three times weekly, offering customers over 200 onward connections across the U.S. and beyond.

Delta’s new Cape Town flight will operate using the airline’s new, state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft featuring all four Delta cabin experiences – Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, conveniently timed to depart Cape Town at 10:50 p.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 08:00 a.m. the next day. Customers can connect to destinations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Orlando and Miami via Atlanta.

“Delta has proudly served South Africa since 2006 and with strong customer demand for travel we are delighted to announce our first nonstop flight from Cape Town to Atlanta,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen Delta Air Lines‘ Director – Sales for Africa, Middle East & India. “Cape Town is the center of Western Cape tourism and commerce, while Atlanta is the world’s leading hub and gateway to the Americas. Linking these two cities will allow even more opportunity for growth in both business and leisure sectors in the Western Cape region.”

“I am thrilled by Delta’s announcement of a new direct route between Atlanta and Cape Town. This flight will offer unprecedented access to Cape Town for travellers from the Southeastern United States and, indeed, the whole of North America,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town, “I anticipate a steady stream of visitors looking to make the most of the unique business and tourism opportunities our vibrant city has to offer. Capetonians look forward to offering the warmest South African welcome to Delta’s customers as they arrive in the country’s Mother City.”

Thanks to Delta’s community-focused and sustainability efforts, customers traveling in Delta One will enjoy refreshed amenities and services including artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits and soft, comfortable bedding sets made from recycled materials. On board service elements include a pre-departure beverage service, chef-curated three-course menu and decadent desserts such as Delta’s build-your-own ice cream sundaes.

Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, includes more space to relax and stretch out with a wider seat with deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest. These customers will also receive upgraded amenity kits, noise-cancelling headsets, blankets and memory-foam pillows to help them arrive rested and refreshed.

All customers will have access to Wi-Fi onboard and Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment, while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports. Customers will also enjoy refreshed premium food and beverage options from small businesses, suppliers from across the globe and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands.

