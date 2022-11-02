New Canadian airline granted authority to fly US routes

The United States Department of Transportation has granted Canada Jetlines economic authority to serve the U.S.

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Canada Jetlines) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, is pleased to announce the United States Department of Transportation has granted economic authority to serve the U.S.

This exemption is effective immediately and will be replaced by a permanent foreign air carrier permit.

Canada Jetlines requires Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approvals before it can start operating to the United States and expects this process to be completed before the end of the year.

The announcement follows Canada Jetlines’ confirmation of a new route out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) with direct service to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), starting December 2022. The new route aims at providing more accessible travel within Canada, connecting the lower mainland and southern Ontario, operating twice weekly with frequency increasing before the new year.

“We are looking forward to expand our international network, as the U.S. is a top market for Canadian travelers” stated Eddy Doyle, President & CEO Canada Jetlines. “With the winter months fast approaching, we know sun destinations will be a priority for leisure travel and we intend to announce our first international destination later this month.”

This upcoming Vancouver service will complement the airlines operations of biweekly flights, operating Thursdays, and Sundays out of Toronto (YYZ) to Calgary (YYC) from 07:55am — EST 10:10am MST and returns from Calgary (YYC) to Toronto (YYZ) 11:40am MST – 17:20 EST.

