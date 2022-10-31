New Budapest to Madeira flights on Wizz Air now

The ultra-low-cost carrier added a twice-weekly service to Funchal, connecting the capital cities for the first time.

Budapest Airport welcomed the arrival of Wizz Air’s inaugural flight from Madeira yesterday.

Supporting the advancement of the Hungarian gateway in the first days of the winter season, the ultra-low-cost carrier added a twice-weekly service to Funchal, connecting the capital cities for the first time.

Utilizing the airline’s A321s on the 3,431-km sector, the new operation sees Wizz Air offer nearly 90,000 one-way seats to 51 destinations during W22/23.

“Madeira is a stunning location, known for its namesake wine and warm, subtropical climate it’s a perfect tourist market to add to our route network,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“Wizz Air will be operating flights on Thursdays and Sundays which will be ideal for those wishing to visit the island for a long weekend to discover the charming towns and incredible lava rocks, while the Madeirans can now also uncover the numerous delights of our own capital city in Budapest.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary.

The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News