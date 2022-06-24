New Board of Governance appointed for the Seychelles Tourism Academy

The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, has appointed the new board for the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA).
As per their mandate under section 16 of the STA charter, the new Board of Governance will be expected to advise the school management towards forging and implementing its strategic plan while also advising on the inner workings of the academy.
The newly appointed board will be headed by Mr. Dereck Barbe.
Mr. Guillaume Albert will serve as vice-chairperson, and Ms. Kethleen Harrison, appointed as the secretary.
The six other members composing the board are professionals working closely with the tourism industry, namely Mr. André Borg, Mrs. Phyllis Padayachy, Mr. Guy Morel, Mr. Lucas D’Offay, Mr. Serge Robert and Ms. Rosemary Monthy.
The term of the new Seychelles Tourism Academy board takes effect immediately and is for a duration of three years.
The STA’s goals are:
- Improve the quality and standards of training offered to pre-service students and in-service personnel from the Tourism industry.
- Provide professional development and training opportunities for all staff in order to improve on the quality and standards with respect to their present and future roles and responsibilities at the academy.
- Motivate and retain all staff through mutual trust and respect, the availability of opportunities and incentives for professional development, learning and career advancement.
- Upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the academy in alignment with the academy’s mission and vision, international norms and standards and taking into account the present and future needs of the Seychelles tourism industry.
- Liaise with and gain the support of all partners including the Seychelles government through the Ministry of Tourism and the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and the private sector in support of the academy’s mission, vision and strategic goals.
- Ensure that funds and other resources made available through the annual budget and other sources are effectively and sustainably managed in support of the academy’s mission, vision and strategic goals.
- Diversify and expand on the range of pre-service and in-service training programmes offered at the academy through collaborative efforts and sustained partnerships with the academy’s local and international partners.
- Attract and offer international students pre-service and in-service training opportunities at the academy.
- Establish strong partnerships with the community and engage with them through activities and initiatives for the overall advancement of tourism in Seychelles.
- Develop an organizational structure and culture that will be empowered to drive quality growth towards a more sustainable future for the academy.
Leave a Comment