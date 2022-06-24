New Board of Governance appointed for the Seychelles Tourism Academy

The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, has appointed the new board for the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA).

As per their mandate under section 16 of the STA charter, the new Board of Governance will be expected to advise the school management towards forging and implementing its strategic plan while also advising on the inner workings of the academy.

The newly appointed board will be headed by Mr. Dereck Barbe.

Mr. Guillaume Albert will serve as vice-chairperson, and Ms. Kethleen Harrison, appointed as the secretary.

The six other members composing the board are professionals working closely with the tourism industry, namely Mr. André Borg, Mrs. Phyllis Padayachy, Mr. Guy Morel, Mr. Lucas D’Offay, Mr. Serge Robert and Ms. Rosemary Monthy.

The term of the new Seychelles Tourism Academy board takes effect immediately and is for a duration of three years.

The STA’s goals are: