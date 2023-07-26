New Board Chair at Destination Toronto

Rekha Khote, CEO, MK2 Hospitality, was appointed Chair of Destination Toronto Board of Directors.

With a distinguished tourism career that includes executive leadership at Starwood Hotels and Delta Hotels & Resorts, Rekha has board and committee experience at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Greater Toronto Hotel Association, George Brown College, and Destination Toronto, serving as Chair of its marketing committee.

As the co-founder of business consultancy MK2 Hospitality, Rekha gives back to the tourism and hospitality community by mentoring senior level women in the industry to achieve their career goals.