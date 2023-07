The Benson Hotel designed to accommodate the needs of the Aurora community as well as the hospitals and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, opened on July18, 2023.

The Benson Hotel is named for Bruce Davey Benson, the longest-tenured president of the University of Colorado (CU) system, from March 2008 to July 1, 2019. Olympia Hotel Management will operate the hotel, which was developed by Denver-based Aimco.