New Beijing to Doha Flight on Xiamen Airlines

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
First direct China-Qatar flight by a Chinese carrier was launched by Xiamen Airlines on October 20, 2023.

The opening of this air route will build a broader Air Silk Road to promote economic and trade cooperation and strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Xiamen Airlines on Beijing Daxing- Doha route will operate daily. The flight MF845 departs from Daxing, Beijing at 18:30 and arrives in Doha at 22:45 local time, MF846 in return leaves Doha at 02:00 local time and arrives in Daxing, Beijing at 15:20.

A regular flight from Xiamen to Doha will be opened to service on October 31. This service will operate twice a week.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

