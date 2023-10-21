New Beijing to Doha Flight on Xiamen Airlines

First direct China-Qatar flight by a Chinese carrier was launched by Xiamen Airlines on October 20, 2023.

The opening of this air route will build a broader Air Silk Road to promote economic and trade cooperation and strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Xiamen Airlines on Beijing Daxing- Doha route will operate daily. The flight MF845 departs from Daxing, Beijing at 18:30 and arrives in Doha at 22:45 local time, MF846 in return leaves Doha at 02:00 local time and arrives in Daxing, Beijing at 15:20.

A regular flight from Xiamen to Doha will be opened to service on October 31. This service will operate twice a week.