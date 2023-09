Commonwealth Hotels announced today the appointment of the new area general manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent’s Collection.

Stacy O’Reilly brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as area general manager, having previously served as the director of sales and marketing for the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport, Maine.

Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms.