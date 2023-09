Polar adventures operator, Quark Expeditions, announced the launch of the new Arctic 2025 season.

Quark Expeditions has curated its Arctic 2025 portfolio so guests can choose from varying trip lengths and off-ship experiences—many supported by Ultramarine’s two twin-engine helicopters.

Quark Expeditions’ Arctic season runs May to October and offers exotic remote Arctic destinations like Svalbard, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic.