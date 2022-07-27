New Amtrak service connects Burlington and New York City

Hello Burlington officially welcomes Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express service, making the city now accessible by air, land, water and rail. Service begins July 29, 2022, running from New York City directly into downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Newly extended to service Burlington, Middlebury and Vergennes, the Ethan Allen Express line takes passengers through the scenic Hudson Valley, Green Mountains and finally, to the city on the shores of Lake Champlain, providing exciting access to the region’s array of outdoor activities, farm-to-table culinary offerings, and vibrant arts and culture. The launch of the extended train service not only expands accessibility for travelers but adds a sustainable travel option into a city that has long prioritized environmental stewardship.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express to downtown Burlington. It has been decades since the city had rail service, and with today’s traveler looking for more sustainable transportation options, the timing could not be better.” – Jeff Lawson, Director at Hello Burlington

Helping to promote sustainable travel to a city known for its pioneering efforts in sustainability, the new Amtrak service will not only make travel to Burlington easier but will be easier on the planet. Burlington is on track to achieve its goal of net-zero energy by 2030, making it one of the first in the country to achieve this milestone.

The expanded sustainable transportation options for travelers are well-aligned with the city’s continued dedication to environmentally friendly practices. A growing hub of innovation in environmentally friendly travel, Burlington is the home base for a growing number of companies on the cutting edge of the industry, including electric aviation company Beta Technologies, symbolizing the region’s focus on tech and sustainability.

“The Agency of Transportation is very excited to offer Vermonters and visitors to the State this new transportation option for travel between New York City and Burlington,” said Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “Passenger rail travel offers beautiful scenery, relaxation, and spacious and comfortable seating, and trains are nearly three times more energy efficient than automobiles.”

Originating from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in New York City, the Ethan Allen Express will offer direct service to Burlington as well as Vergennes and Middlebury. After stopping in Rutland for over 20 years, the extension brings travelers directly from the urban center of New York to the idyllic cities and towns of Northern Vermont.

Running approximately seven and a half hours from New York to Burlington, a round trip will run seven days a week. The train will board and offboard in downtown Burlington at the original Union Station at the foot of College Street on the Lake Champlain waterfront, just steps to major city attractions including Church Street Marketplace, and all four of the city’s downtown hotels.

