New Airport in India Opens Possibilities of Cheaper Travel

A new airport under construction in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, may soon offer a competitive alternative to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

Travelers may choose to use the Noida airport due to lower ticket rates, with the location just 72 km from Delhi’s airport making it an attractive option for some passengers. This development is opening up the possibility of routing air travel to Delhi through Noida.

The Noida airport is expected to offer significantly lower ticket rates, 10% to 15% less than those at Delhi airport. For instance, a flight to Lucknow from Noida could cost Rs. 2,800 compared to Rs. 3,500 from Delhi. This price advantage will likely attract budget travelers. The Uttar Pradesh government’s strategic decision to exempt VAT on airline turbine fuel benefits the airport, with hopes that increased passenger numbers will compensate for the loss in revenue.

The construction company is confident about recovering its expenses within six years.

The new airport under construction in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be completed by February and commence services by October. It’s strategically located, 40 km from Noida and 130 km from Agra, offering a convenient transportation hub for the region. The inauguration day is set to see 65 flights take off from the airport. Additionally, there are plans to build a metro rail system connecting Noida Airport to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, enhancing connectivity in the area.